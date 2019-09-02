Central Texas sends hurricane relief to Florida

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M’s Task Force One has dispatched a team to Florida to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian.

Those along the East Coast of Florida are preparing for the impacts of the hurricane. While the exact track of the storm is still uncertain, it’s becoming more and more likely coast areas in Florida will feel some of the impacts.

“The team that we sent is a team that is very adept at what we call a ‘wide area search.’ It’s going into an area that has been heavily damaged by any type of a weather event. They have a methodical way of doing a search first, and then if they come across anyone that’s trapped, they’ll go into rescue mode,” says Jeff Saunders, Texas A&M Task Force One Director.

The Task Force is comprised of firefighters, medical specialists, canines and handlers, heavy equipment operators, structural engineers, and other specialty emergency responders.

“That team also has water rescue equipment. They’ve got around six boats with them. So they can pretty much go wherever they need to go. There won’t be very many limitations as far as their access to areas within in the state of Florida,” Saunders says.