Organizers of the Central Texas State Fair announced Thursday morning that the Labor Day weekend event will not take place because of COVID-19 concerns.

The fair was scheduled to take place September 3rd through September 6th at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton.

Organizers say their priority is to protect the health and safety of the community, vendors, volunteers, and supporters.

They are already looking forward to next year’s fair and hope to see everyone there.