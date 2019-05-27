Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Ceremony

Today, America remembers the sacrifice made by the men and women of our Armed Forces.

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery welcomed veterans and visitors to their Memorial Day Ceremony.

Major General Paul Calvert gave the Memorial Day remarks at the Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony. During his speech, he read from a letter written by a soldier during WWII.

Rebecca Dowdy and Debbie Hakkesteeg visited the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery to hear the letter written by their father. He wrote the letter in 1945 to his mother while in Berlin.

“It chronicles 11 months of an eyewitness account in a soldier’s life from Normandy all the way through when the Germans surrendered,” Dowdy says.

Private Wayne Andrus was a glider pilot and a medic who fought in some of WWII’s biggest campaigns, such as the Battle of the Bulge. He died a month ago and was laid to rest in the cemetery.

“They put my dad’s letter up on their Wall of Honor here at the cemetery, and I was so amazed. I thought it was just important to the family. And how it survived all these years from 1945, I don’t know,” Dowdy says.

Major Calvert picked the letter in part to recognize Andrus’s service.

“I’m overwhelmed because I knew my dad was great but I didn’t realize that letter, how important it is for Texas or for anybody that was in the war,” Hakkesteeg says.

The ceremony ended with a laying of wreaths and the crowd singing “America the Beautiful.”