Central Texas Veteran Affairs hiring new nurses

WACO, Texas – Central Texas Veterans Affairs is looking for nurses!

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) is seeking to hire licensed vocational nurses for the Post Traumatic Stress Residential Rehabilitation Program Women Veterans’ Unit in Waco.

Experienced nurses are invited to a job fair Tuesday at the Waco VA Medical Center from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The job fair will be held in Human Resources located in Building 2, the first two-story building to the right of the Avenue of Flags entryway from New Road.

CTVHCS is looking for qualified applicants for the positions, and new graduates are encouraged to apply! On-the-Spot interviews will be conducted. Those interested should bring a current resume showing experience, license, transcripts, and DD-214 if an applicant is a veteran.

Salary range for LVNs is $33,615 – $52,701 annually and is determined by a Professional Standards Board based on education, license, certification, and experience.

VA offers excellent employees benefits including:

• The Federal employees Health Benefits Program (FEHB) is a nationally recognized model that offers you choice and flexibility along with a substantial employer contribution to premiums. You can pay your share of premiums as well as your out-of-pocket costs with pre-tax dollars.

• Life insurance coverage for both employees and their family immediate members is available..

• Ten paid Federal holidays each year.

• Long-term care insurance is available as an option.

• Thrift Savings Plan (TSP) is a tax-deferred retirement savings account. You can voluntarily contribute to TSP and may qualify for automatic and matching agency contributions.

• Generous leave policy for vacation and sick leave.

o Upon hire, full-time GS employees earn 4 hours of annual (vacation/personal) leave each bi-weekly pay period as well as 4 hours of sick leave

o Full-time VA nurses earn 26 days of paid annual (vacation/personal) leave each year and may accumulate up to 85 days. Annual leave begins to accrue immediately.

o Full-time nurses earn 13 days of sick leave each year with no limit on accumulation.

o Military leave is authorized for up to 15 days a year for active reservists and National Guard members.

For more information about the job fair, you can call Ms. Legaspi at (254) 743-0242.