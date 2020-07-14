Central Texas Voting Polls and COVID-19

McLENNAN COUNTY, Texas – There are several big races to be decided on Tuesday – including which Republican will get the chance to run for Representative Bill Flores’s seat in November.

There is also a Republican runoff for State House District 59.

The question is how will COVID-19 concerns impact voter turnout?

McLennan County Election Administrator Kathy Van Wolfe thinks more people are putting their ballots in the mail.

“They’ve been sheltered in place or staying at home, have been trying to stay away from people, they probably went ahead and did the ballot by mail this time,” says Van Wolfe.

More options are being offered at polling sites, as well for folks who fear they could contract the virus.

“You can vote curbside, which means the poll workers will bring the voting machine out to the car and let you vote in the car,” Van Wolfe told FOX44.

For voters who don’t use either the mail-in or curbside options, there’s still a minimal contact policy at polling sites. Voters will simply present their ID so election officials can confirm their registration. Their ID’s, however, will not be physically taken.

Everyone is expected to maintain social distancing.

“We’re going to give you a pen so each voter has their own pen to use to sign in, and we’re going to give you a pencil so that you can use the eraser on the machines to move the dial and press the buttons on the machine,” she said.

For more information, the McLennan County Election Administration has provided more resources here.