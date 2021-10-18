Ceremony to be held for lives lost to domestic violence

WACO, Texas – With October being National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Waco’s Family Abuse Center is raising awareness.

The community is invited to the 2021 Day of Remembrance Ceremony – where everyone gathers to remember Central Texas individuals who lost their lives to domestic violence.

The event will take place this Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Waco Riverwalk – by the Texas Ranger Museum. For more information, you can visit www.FamilyAbuseCenter.org or contact Whitney Thomas at Whitney.Thomas@FamilyAbuseCenter.org.

Source: Family Abuse Center

