Cesar Chavez Middle School to close beginning Monday

WACO, Texas – Waco ISD announced Sunday Cesar Chavez Middle School will be closed Monday and the campus will transition to fully remote instruction through Friday with plans to reopen for in-person learning after winter break on January 5th.

Earlier Sunday evening, Alonzo McAdoo, principal of Cesar Chavez Middle School, sent the following message to Cesar Chavez families and employees:

“We have learned that three more people, who have been on campus at Cesar Chavez, tested positive for COVID-19. We have already notified the families of any students and any employees who were in close contact with the people who tested positive most recently, and those students and employees have been told to quarantine in accordance with guidance from the CDC.

“Following these most recent cases, more than nearly 30 employees, including more than 20 teachers, will be out until winter break. While most of our teachers are able to teach remotely, the number of employees out presents a challenge for appropriately supervising students without bringing large groups of students together in the same space.

“As a result, Cesar Chavez Middle School will transition to fully remote instruction starting tomorrow (Monday, Dec. 14), and the campus will remain closed to in-person instruction through winter break. We will reopen for in-person instruction on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

“All of our students have already received Chromebooks that they regularly take home with them. In addition, any students without internet access at home are able to check out a mobile hotspot. If you need technical assistance with your student’s Chromebook or a mobile hotspot, you can reach our student help desk between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 254-284-1072.

“We are continuing to work closely with the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District. All areas of the campus will be deep cleaned and sanitized using hospital-grade disinfectants before the campus reopens for in-person instruction.

“Also, free COVID-19 testing is available in our community, and I would encourage you to consider taking advantage of it. You can find a list of community testing sites and hours at covidwaco.com. Please note that pre-registration is required.

“Thank you for helping us make this second transition to remote learning as smooth as possible. As always, if there is something that your student needs to be successful, please let us know.”