Killeen (FOX 44/KWKT) — Killeen Police Officers are investigating a deadly crash that took place Friday afternoon near the intersection of Watercrest Drive and Bachelor Button Blvd.

Investigators say a silver 2022 Chevy pickup was stopped in the westbound lane of Watercrest, waiting to turn left onto Bachelor Button when a white Chevy SUV slammed into it from behind.

The impact forced the truck into oncoming traffic and a red and black 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle with two people on board. The motorcycle passenger, 31-year-old Jessikah Richardson, flew off and landed in the roadway. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced her deceased at 6:20 p.m.

A helicopter took the motorcycle driver to Baylor Scott & White where he is listed in critical condition. The drivers of the pickup truck and SUV reported injuries and were transported to Advent Hospital by Killeen Fire Department EMS. They were later released.

This is a developing situation and FOX 44 News will bring you more information as it becomes available.