Championship celebration parade set for Tuesday

Mills County Sheriff Clint Hammonds said that twenty citizens of Guatemala discovered being smuggled through Texas in a van stopped in his county have been released after Border Patrol officials said they would not take them because of President Biden's new orders on immigration.

Sheriff Hammonds said that the driver of the van, 21-year-old Pedro Roda-Lucas, admitted to smuggling his passengers, saying he was to be paid $450 a person when they arrived in Georgia.