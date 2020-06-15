‘Change Waco’ Hopes To Bring Community Together

WACO, Texas – Incidents of racism, police brutality and injustice have caused a dramatic push for change across the country.

The unrests have caused a rise of a new grassroots organization called Change Waco.

“We’re here in Waco, and we have to figure out what can we do. How can we come together as a coalition?,” says founder Cuevas Peacock.

The group began in May after protests occurred after the death of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery. Since its inception, they’ve already spearheaded two protests to promote justice.

“It’s about raising awareness of a particular issue, raising awareness to tell people this is a systemic that this happens across Waco,” said Peacock.

Peacock says the group plans to create an advisory board to bridge the gap between the community, law enforcement and City Council. The founder says people will be able to speak on Waco Police Department’s hiring process and bring up complaints.

Since the group is run by volunteers, inconsistent participation is set to be the group’s biggest challenge.

“Everyone has the passion to do it to the best of our ability, which is why it’s good to have many people involved as possible,” Peacock added.

The group is working on a virtual database where people can sign up and give suggestions to expand the organization.