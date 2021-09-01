Charges filed against suspected Valley Mills vandals

Five teenagers are facing criminal mischief charges in connection with an act of vandalism at Valley Mills High school.

FOX44 News showed you the damage done to the high school football field last week.

Police say these juveniles caused over $16,000 of damage to the football field last Saturday night.

In addition to leaving tire tracks on the gridiron, the vandals rolled the Iron Eagle trailer onto the field and flipped it. Then, they threw toilet paper and Tide pods onto the field.

Valley Mills Police say the teens drove a 200 Ford Ranger and a 2014 Dodge Ram onto the field.

While four of the teens are considered juveniles, investigators say the fifth recently turned 17, and is being charged as an adult. The Crawford teen surrendered to deputies on Wednesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Monday with a $3,000 bond.

The other juveniles were taken to the McLennan County Juvenile Justice Center in Waco.

All five publicly apologized for their actions during the school board meeting that took place on Wednesday, August 25th.

The case is now in front of the McLennan County District Attorney’s Office for further review.