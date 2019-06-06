Charges filed in officer-involved shooting

The Texas Rangers have completed an investigation into an officer-involved shooting.

The Killeen Police Department served a search warrant at 215 West Hallmark Avenue on February 27. During this operation, James Reed was killed in an armed confrontation with Killeen Police officers.

Per standard department protocol, the Texas Rangers were requested to conduct a thorough, non-biased investigation of the officer-involved shooting. The investigation revealed projectiles were fired into the back of the residence. While these rounds did not result in any injuries, they were not in compliance with the planned operation.

Anthony Custance, who was a member of the Killeen Police Department’s Tactical Response Unit, was identified as the responsible party despite deceptive conduct and attempts to interfere with the progress of the investigation, including tampering with his rifle and ammunition.

The results of the investigation were forwarded to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office for criminal prosecution of the former Killeen Police officer.

The Killeen Police Department began an internal investigation into Custance’s actions. Custance resigned during the course of these investigations.

The Texas Rangers presented their entire investigation to the Grand Jury on June 5. No further investigation or action will be made by the Grand Jury in connection with the execution of the search warrant. The Grand Jury did return an indictment against Custance for Tampering with Evidence.

Custance turned himself in to the Bell County Jail on June 6 and was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Cliff Coleman, who set his bond at $100,000.

Source: Killeen Police Department