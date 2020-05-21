Charity Surprises Siblings With New Home After Losing Parents To A Car Crash

GROESBECK, Texas – In front of a crowd of family and members of the community, tears flowed and hugs followed after the Kalie Mills Foundation provided four siblings with a $20K scholarship and keys to a new home.

Back in January 2019, the siblings (aged 8-18), Bryston, Camden, Kovan and Jaylee Ferguson, lost their parents in a car crash. The four children were sent to live with their grandmother, who at the time recently lost her husband of 36 years to cancer.

Weeks later, more tragedy struck as the family lost their home – which forced the kids to live with friends and family members in four separate homes.

“My thought, ‘How these kids are going to be strong? They’ve lost everything,'” said family friend Tobie Walker.

However, with a keys to a three-bedroom, two-bath home, it’s a new beginning for the siblings and grandma Judy Ferguson.

“They did a really good job at keeping it a secret,” said both Judy and oldest sibling, Bryston Ferguson.

To make this happen, family friends Tobi Walker and Brandi Getz began fundraising through Go Fund Me and organized multiple dinners. With the help of the community. they were able to raise more than $40,000.

Soon after, they were contacted by the Kaile Foundation, a charity promoting seatbelt safety to further help their efforts.

“I want them to be a family together. They deserve to be with each other as a family,” says co-founder of the Kaile Mills Foundation David Mills.

The siblings said the home will provide togetherness.

“I miss the simple lifestyle – not having to be separated from my family or having to make a phone call to see how my brother or sister is doing,” said Bryston.

Bryston is graduating high school with a 4.1 GPA and plans to use to scholarship money towards his studies at Texas A&M. There, he will pursue a degree in dental hygiene.