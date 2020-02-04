Charter date set for CenTex Area Alliance for Black School Educators

CENTRAL TEXAS – It’s a big week coming up for the CenTex Area Alliance for Black School Educators. The group will officially be chartered on Saturday.

Ahead of the charter day, the group discussed some of their goals with the community Monday – sharing the importance of community involvement when it comes to ensuring equity in education, specifically for students of African-American descent.

The group is hoping to impact several communities – including those in Temple, Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, Salado, and Fort Hood.

They shared that their objective is not to just better prepare teachers on how to be more effective in the classroom – but to engage family, local churches, and other organizations to support students.

Data reveals there is a significant gap in black student performance with others, and community members are working on ways to close this gap.

The group encourages anyone interested to attend the official Charter ceremony on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Kids University in Killeen.