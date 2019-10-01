Child abuser to spend 45 years in prison

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas- A Lacy Lakeview man will be spending 45 years in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cody Delmar Gant had originally been booked in the McLennan County Jail on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact in February, but Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said that as the investigation continued and more forensic interviews were conducted, additional charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child or children were added.



Some of the allegations went back 11 years, others five years, with numerous instances of alleged abuse of both boys and girls. Gant entered pleas to sex charges involving five different children over a number of years.



Judge Ralph Strother in 19th District Court was apparently not happy and at one point, and stepped away from the bench to consider the possibilities before finally agreeing to the deal.



Gant will be at least 75 years old before being able to be released from prison.