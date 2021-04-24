Child dies in accident involving tractor in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas – A child in Bryan is dead after being involved in an accident with a tractor.

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday around 12:39pm near the 9000 block of Mumford Rd.

The Sheriff’s Office says “unfortunately, despite the best efforts to provide lifesaving measures for the child, he succumbed to his injuries at the scene.”

Investigators with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene to begin a preliminary investigation of the death. They say at this time, this appears to be a tragic accident.