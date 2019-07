College Station police report a two-year-old girl was hit by a car and killed Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred at 3031 Texas Avenue South at the Woodway Mobile Home Park about 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

The driver of the vehicle said he did not see the child playing in a private driveway.

Immediately after the accident, the child was taken to a local hospital by family members where she was pronounced dead.

Police say no charges are expected to be filed.