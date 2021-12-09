BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas – Tony Palmer, 41, was sentenced to 20 yeas in prison Wednesday for Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by Contact after pleading guilty to both charges.

On May 23, 2016, a 14-year-old girl disclosed that Palmer had sexually abused her on multiple occasions. The child was interviewed by the Children Assessment Center in Houston, Texas. The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and collected evidence that corroborated the child’s statement.

Palmer was arrested on October 10, 2016. While he was in jail, Palmer made numerous attempts to coerce the child into changing her statement to authorities. The child was interviewed at Scotty’s House and discussed the pressure that was being put on her by Palmer and other members of her family.

The young girl was able to fight back against her family’s manipulation, because of the support of friends and a dedicated team of professionals who saw the truth despite the defendants actions.

Palmer was set to go to trial on Monday, December 6, 2021 on the charges. In lieu of a jury trial, Palmer agreed to plead guilty to the sexual abuse charges in exchange for the 20 year sentence. The maximum that could have been received on both Sexual Assault of a Child and Indecency with a Child by contact.

The child victim, now an adult, was present in the courtroom for the sentencing and able to give a victim impact statement.

Assistant District Attorney Kara Comte and Kristin Burns prosecuted this case on behalf of the State of Texas.