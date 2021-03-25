Child safety advocate Sgt. Pushup is coming to Killeen!

KILLEEN, Texas – The decorated Iraqi War veteran Patrick Parker, also known as Sgt. Pushup, is helping children during the pandemic.

Sgt. Pushup is extremely concerned about the coronavirus and how it can affect not only the Killeen community, but our children. This is when he immediately began writing his anti-germ comic workbook.





Every state in the nation is experiencing a surge, and the numbers are alarming. There has also been a spike in cases affecting children. Parker feels the increase in positive cases needs to be addressed. This is why he is doing this mission of love.

Sgt. Pushup will be in Killeen this Friday giving out his sponsored anti-germ comic workbooks to facilities open to help keep children safe. He will also be doing 1,000 pushups for the Food Care Center between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.