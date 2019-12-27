Child under the age of 1 dies after getting injured in Monday crash

HILL COUNTY, TEXAS – A child passenger under the age of one has been pronounced dead at Texas Health Harris Methodist.

On Monday, December 23, 2019, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a crash on SH 171 near FM 67, north of Covington.

During foggy conditions, a Cadillac passenger car traveling northbound attempted to pass a Chevrolet SUV and crashed into a Toyota pickup truck traveling southbound.

The driver and two passengers of the Cadillac were transported to an unknown hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to an unknown hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported. The investigation is still active and ongoing.

DPS wants to remind drivers that driving in foggy conditions can be dangerous. Be sure to slow down, so you have more time to react if traffic stops or other hazards appear.