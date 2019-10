CHINA SPRING, Texas – Markum Solar is hosting a town hall meeting this Thursday to educate the community on the Solar Project.

The Markum Solar Project says the project will benefit the community – including a significant increase in local tax revenue, minimal land impact, and low cost-clean electricity.

The open house event will be held at the China Spring High School Dining Hall starting at 6:00 p.m. on October 10.

