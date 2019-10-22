Chip and Joanna announce Magnolia Network’s first original series

WACO, Texas- Magnolia Network’s first original series is coming to Waco

Chip and Joanna Gaines have announced a joint adventure with husband and wife Abner Ramirez and Amanda Sudano Ramirez as they tour North America with their band JOHNNYSWIM on Discovery Inc.

Home on the Road will be a six-episode series that will premiere as part of the network’s initial slate of programming set to launch in October 2020.

“Amanda and Abner are magnetic,” said Chip and Joanna Gaines. “Ever since we met them a little over five years ago, we’ve been drawn to the way they navigate family, community, and life on the road. They’re not just musicians, they’re storytellers and together, they are a true picture of the relentless pursuit of following a dream and making it a reality; but their dream doesn’t stop with them—it’s extended to their family and fans and everyone they meet.”

Each week, Abner and Amanda will dive into the culture, stories, and food of the city they’re touring. Viewers will be invited into the life of this magnetic family as they balance marriage, a growing family, and the everyday challenges and victories of pursuing their dream—all while working to establish their very own, unique sense of Home on the Road.”

The series will highlight JOHNNYSWIM tour stops in Dallas, Jacksonville, New York, Chattanooga, Charleston, Los Angeles and Waco, Texas. Additional programming details will be announced in the coming months.