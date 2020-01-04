Chipping of the Green: Keep Waco Beautiful mulches Christmas trees

Waco, Texas- Christmas is over, and Wacoans are mulching there Christmas trees for the environment.

Keep Waco Beautiful held its annual Chipping of the Green event at Paul Tyson Field, just next door to the Extraco Events Center. Wacoans can bring their trees till 3 pm where they can have their trees mulched into fertilizer. the event is not just for Waco residents, but anyone who wants to bring their trees to be mulched.

Keep Waco Beautiful says that mulching the trees prevents the trees from being thrown into the landfill and burned.