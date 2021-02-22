U.S. Capitol Riot suspect from Central Texas released from custody

A Federal District Judge in Washington, D.C. is allowing a Central Texas man connected to the U.S. Capitol riots to leave federal custody.

U.S. District Judge Ketanj Brown Jackson did set some conditions on Chris Grider’s release though. He will have to stay in his Bruceville-Eddy home from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every night, cannot have a firearm, must wear a location monitoring device, and cannot drink any alcohol among other restrictions.

Grider has been in custody awaiting trial since he was arrested on January 21st and indicted on the 26th, on charges of willfully injuring or commuting any depredation against any property of the United States, entering a restricted building without lawful entry.

Grider says there is video evidence that shows he did not use force when he entered the U.S. Capitol. While Grider did acknowledge video does show him trying to enter the Speaker’s Lobby, he disputed the government’s claims that the video shows him forcefully entering the lobby .

His next court appearance in Washington, D.C. is not until April 6th, at 2:30 p.m.