WACO, Texas (FOX 44) —The family of U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle, visited Waco, Thursday evening for their Veterans Day Fundraiser event at Painting with a Twist.

For the past six years, Painting with a Twist in Waco has been partnering up with the Kyle family to raise funds for military veterans, first responders, and their families.

Painting has been proven to have a positive impact of veterans who experience PTSD.

Every year, Painting with a Twist hosts a fundraiser for a non-profit organization like the American Valor Foundation.

People are invited into the studio and every penny collected that night goes to the foundation who then gives back to the local community where the fundraiser took place.

Wayne Kyle, Chris’ father says its important to give back to those who serve our community.

“Chris had a passion to give back to veterans and to first responders. And when he was killed almost ten years ago, Dan, Jeff and my wife Debbie and I got together and we knew we needed to do something to carry on his legacy,” says Wayne Kyle, Chris’ father.

Kyle says with communities involved in fundraisers like the American Valor Foundation, they want to give back to that same community.