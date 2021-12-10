WACO, Texas – Wild Imaginings Theatre Company has performed in many locations in the Waco downtown area. But Friday night, will be a special night for the company.

“Were really excited to be able to share this original version of ‘Christmas Carol’ with the Waco public and to have it here just feels right,” says artistic director Trent Sutton.

Being a new company, it felt surreal for them to perform in the newest venue downtown Waco has to offer.

“We’re able to not only show off our company and our play, but also this beautiful space. So it’s really a partnership that we’re excited about,” says Sutton.

For many people COVID has put a halt in their plan. The cast members say they are happy to be back on stage performing.

“Very excited. I am very excited with all the COVID stuff going on and having to be all online. It’s good to be back face to face with many others,” says cast member Reanna Fornash

“Christmas Carol’ is a Christmas classic, artistic director Trent Sutton want to add his own twist to the story line.

“For me, the most interesting characters in the story of ‘Christmas Carol’ aren’t necessarily the scrooge, not necessarily Tiny Tim. The most interesting characters in the story are the ghosts,” says Sutton.

The cast members tell the tales from the ghosts’ perspectives of Christmases past, present, and future.

“So excited, I’ve already done an adaption by Trent, our director before, so it’s really fun to come back into this and do another adaption,” says Fornash.

For those who are interested in watching the performance you can click here to get your tickets.