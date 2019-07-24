Christmas comes early at McLane Children’s Hospital

TEMPLE, Texas – It’s Christmas in July for the McLane Children’s Medical Center, as they received a donation of stuffed animals!

For the past three years, Allison Dickson has been donating stuffed animals to McLane every Christmas as part of her Brighten a Child holiday project. However, last Christmas she was hospitalized for four months and couldn’t donate the animals.

So instead, she decided to give patients a special Christmas in July!

Donations totaled around 425 animals. Even the Temple High School Football Team came by to deliver the toys!

Allison says she just wants give back to the community.

“To me, I want to use the time that I have to make a difference and to give back. And I cannot think of a better place to do that then right here in Bell County, you know, where I’m from. Where I was raised. And who shaped me into the woman I am today,” Dickson says.

This year’s donated toy was Herbie the Hedgehog.