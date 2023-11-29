MERIDIAN, Texas (FOX 44) – Trees sold this holiday season were planted four to five years ago to reach the mature height of 6 to 8 feet. Over the last two years supply has been low due to a lack of rain in the region, so many Christmas tree lots are shipping in precut trees.

“(The) last two summers with all the heat and the dryness has really cut back on the amount we had available to grow up to be trees,” says Kathy Radde of the Radde Tannenbaum Farm.

The Radde Farm has about 100 precut trees left and about 25 trees that families can cut down themselves.

The Texas Christmas Tree Growers Association is an organization of over 145 farmers, with a mission to grow, sell and promote Texas-grown Christmas trees. For more information on local lots hear here visit the TCTGA site for details.