Church Hosts Drive-In Service To Honor West Explosion Victims

WEST, Texas. April 17th marked seven years since the deadly explosion in West, Texas.

Every year, the FBC church hosts an outdoor ceremony to honor the 15 lives lost. However, with the shelter-in-place order, the church opted for a drive-in worship instead.

“We wanted to be in that field on this day because its such an important tradition for us,” says Pastor John Crowder.

At least a hundred cars gathered at the park on South Reagan St. at 10: 15 on Sunday morning.

“We wanted to be in that field on this day because its such an important tradition for us,” said Pastor John Crowder.

The worship session featured speakers and musical acts. To listen, people tuned in to a radio station and song sheets were provided online.

“We found a great deal of joy just being able to see each other and wave at one another and you know its not the same as a hug but it was pretty close,” said Crowder.

He went on to say the event was tough because of the heavy rain but it was worth it.