Churches prepare to reopen for in-person services

WACO, Texas – Churches across Central Texas are days away from having their first in person worship services since the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We’re excited about it. We’re prepared for it, and I cant wait to see everybody face-to-face this Sunday,” said Pastor Jimmy Seibert.

Seibert is the senior pastor at Antioch Community Church in Waco, and says in his 21 years at Antioch, the 12-week period with online services only has been quite the adjustment.

“For all of us, there’s nothing like the face-to-face. The ability to see each other. The ability to connect,” he said.

With eased regulations from the state, services are a headed a step closer back to normalcy. But safety measures have been put in place so members who do attend don’t put their health at risk.

“We call it a no-contact service, so its literally air high-fives, air hugs, but ask everyone to continue to abide by social distancing . We’re going to have sanitation stations. We’re going to have ushers with masks on,” Seibert said.

A few blocks over at Greater New Light MBC, this same fine tuning is being done. Staff Musician Jevon Moon says the last few months have been everything but ordinary. He says the biggest adjustment for him has been getting up to date on streaming technology.

“A lot of churches aren’t utilizing Facebook and YouTube. There’s a lot of churches that are, but many churches are not using that platform to reach people,” Moon said.

But now those platforms are used as additional tools for outreach now that folks are returning to services – a return Pastor Samuel Doyle is excited about.

“I’m excited to see the members of Greater New Light. I’m excited to fill this sanctuary with the singing of songs and happy hearts,” said Pastor Samuel Doyle.

As soon as he got word restrictions were lifted, they began preparing to open their doors without hesitation – but for folks who aren’t so ready to return, he shares this advice:

“If you know that staying home is the best thing for you, as a pastor, I would encourage you to do it and fully engage in church online,” Doyle said.