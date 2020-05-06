Cinco de Mayo celebrations continue on the heels of restaurant re-openings

WACO, Texas – COVID-19 has had a crucial impact on everyday life for us all, but the virus didn’t keep folks inside Tuesday.

Live music, good food and drinks brought hundreds out of there homes in Waco to celebrate Cinco De Mayo.

With restaurants opening up just last Friday, managers at Mexican restaurants say its great timing for them.

“People are happy and with a smile. Glad to be back and see the familiar faces. And for us to see our customers has been really nice, as well. Somewhere besides in the parking lot,” said Lynsey Castillo, the manager at La Fiesta in Waco.

La Fiesta’s drive-thru was wrapped around the store many times – flowing into the streets packed with drivers ordering food and drinks to go. But customers weren’t so hesitant to sit down for a meal, either.

La Fiesta operated just below their restricted 25 percent capacity, continuing to keep folks celebrating the holiday six feet apart.

Other restaurants like Hecho en Waco had a good turnout as well, but they say this year’s Cinco de Mayo had a different feel from the ones before.

“Normally we usually have mariachis in here, but today we have it laid back with COVID-19. We just have to take full precautions and follow the guidelines that we have,” said Diana Gonzales, manager of Hecho en Waco.

Regulars at the restaurant say the fact they were open and able to serve guests Tuesday was enough of a reason to come out and celebrate.

“Today’s going to be a little more low-key. Just eating some good food and good margaritas,” said Elizabeth Leyerle, a frequent guest at the Hecho en Waco.

The restaurant continued to encourage folks to practice social distancing, but still enjoy the holiday.

“People are a little scared to come out, but I want everyone to know that we’re taking full precautions to be 100 percent safe out here and continue to serve everybody the freshest margaritas in Waco,” said Gonzales.

For other restaurant owners, Tuesday was a good sign that things could be returning back to normalcy for them.

“Today we noticed that our drive-thru business has been as strong as it was before we were able to open up at 25 percent,” Castillo said.