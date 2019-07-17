Citizen complaints lead to drug arrest in local park

Complaints about possible drug activity in Hood Park in Waco brought about police surveillance and the arrest of one man.

Waco Police Department spokesman Patrick Swanton said after the complaints of suspicious activity in the park were received, the department’s Street Crimes Unit set up shop watching it.

Officers observed several suspicious transactions before moving in to make contact with a man later identified as Darrell Lamont Ervin.

A K9 who was with the officers alerted on Ervin’s car, which was then searched.

Police recovered just over a pound of marijuana along with a significant amount of promethizine and smaller amounts of tramadol and Lorazepam.

Police also recovered a substantial amount of cash, baggies and scales.

Ervin was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday.

Bond was set at $40,000.