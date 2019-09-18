Citizens help Woodway police find high speed driver

An 18-year-old Waco man found himself behind bars Wednesday morning after police say he drove through Woodway at nearly 100 miles per hour and attempted to hide his vehicle from officers.

J Seth Hutson remained in jail on charges of felony evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and reckless driving Wednesday morning.

Woodway police say they got a call Tuesday about a driver speeding through the construction zone near Speegleville Road and having to swerve to avoid hitting a truck as he went through the area.

An officer clocked the 2010 Chevy Impala at 98 miles per hour passing in front of the Hollywood Theaters on Highway 84 going east.

The officer was in the process of turning around to give chase when the driver went down Franklin Avenue continuing at high speed.

The driver pulled behind a business east of New Road and along with two passengers left the car on foot.

Officers had lost sight of the vehicle and was searching for it when citizens pointed out where the car had gone.

Officers noted that the driver had even taken off his shirt and had thrown it into some bushes in an attempt to change his appearance, but it was recovered.

Hutson was taken into custody, with the two passengers released.