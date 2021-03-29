Citizens pay tribute to DPS Trooper Chad Walker in his hometown

GROESBECK, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation Trooper Chad Walker’s hometown of Groesbeck is covered in blue ribbons as a tribute to his life and legacy.

The Groesbeck community is spreading a symbol of both love and tragedy throughout their hometown after receiving the latest update concerning Walker.

“We’ve been cutting ribbons all day, going up and down the street, letting them take them where they want to take them, just to show our respect and love for the Walker family,” said Lisa Stewart.

Some tying ribbons throughout town have known Walker for a lifetime – like Stewart.

“I remember Chad when he was itty bitty, and I remember Toby when she was itty bitty. They’re beautiful sweet loving people,” she told FOX44.

Others like Mary Mullinnix are just now learning about the man behind the badge, but still feel the sting that comes with his loss.

“I was a little bit in shock, cause you don’t really hear much about that here in our small town. It just doesn’t happen,” said Millinnix.

Walker’s life was cut short on the same roads he’d built relationships on along Highway 84. On Friday, the same day he was shot repeatedly, he pulled over Amber Took for speeding. No one could predict this would be one of his last times to make a stop – which makes his last words to Amber and her family chilling.

“I’m not going to be on y’all’s road. I’ll try and be off of y’all’s road when y’all come back home, and sure enough we got that phone call,” Took remembered.

She and folks putting ribbons out say they hope everyone who sees them will stop and remember Walker, and embrace their family in their time of grief.

“I hope his kids grow up knowing that his dad was a good man, and that his two-month-old, when asking about him, gets told that he was a good man and a good father, and that he worked hard,” Millinnex told FOX44.