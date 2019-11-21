City Council Meeting in Copperas Cove discusses changes to utility bills

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – The City of Copperas Cove is scrambling for answers after the city’s previous utility company claimed it would be going out of business in December.

Now several decisions need to be made, such as a new location for people to pay their bills.

“For a long term solution, we’ll move back to the old utility building which is at 305 S Main Street. We’ll improve the interior and exterior so proper service can be provided to our customers,” says Ryan Haverlah, the City Manager for the City of Copperas Cove.

The location to pay utility bills isn’t the only thing changing for previous Fathom customers. The way the bills are paid is also changing.

“We’ll still be able to take phone payments, office payments, and mail payments. Those payments will be restricted though to certain locations and phone numbers. Before it was much more broad and open. We will not be taking online payments at this time because we don’t have the ability to do that without a customer information system,” says Haverlah.

Customers can still pay with cash, check, or credit cards. If you are enrolled in an automatic payment plan with Fathom, the city suggests you turn auto-pay off.

The only people expected to receive bills in December are the ones who receive them this week or next week. Other bills will not go out until the city has a new software system, which could take one to three months.

“One of the options that we would look at is that maybe we need to disperse those charges over several months to those customers. A final decision on this has not been made because we are not in that position yet,” says Haverlah.