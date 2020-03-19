Bell County declares local state of disaster

BELTON, Texas- Bell County has declared a local state of disaster due to COVID-19 concerns.

A Declaration of Local State of Disaster due to Public Health Emergency associated with COVID19 has been issued by Bell County Judge David Blackburn. In accordance with the Declaration, this Directive #1 is being issued.

Beginning March 18th, 2020 gatherings of 50 persons anywhere in the county is prohibited.

The Bell County Public Health District advises those individuals over the age of 65 to not be present at gatherings that will have more than 10 people.