City of Copperas Cove launches online government resources

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – There is now an easy way for Copperas Cove residents to gain access to government resources.

According to a statement from the city, My Government Online can be utilized to do the following tasks:

• Apply for Permits Online

• View status of “Check list” items needed to complete permit process in real time

• System can automatically contact customers with inspection results

• 24 Hour Customer Portal

• Mobile Work Orders / Inspections

• Digital Plan Review

• Submit Forms and Applications to a Jurisdiction from mobile or desktop devices

• One customer account can manage permits across multiple jurisdictions

• Historical data is stored online indefinitely

• Improved quality experience through one complete system

• Free customer support available by calling (866) 957-3764 or by sending an email to: support@mygovernmentonline.org

A link to the My Government Online website can be found here and here.

For more information, you can call the Development Services Department – Building Division at (254) 542-3528.

Source: City of Copperas Cove