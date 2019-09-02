Live Now
City of Copperas Cove launches online government resources

COPPERAS COVE, Texas – There is now an easy way for Copperas Cove residents to gain access to government resources.

According to a statement from the city, My Government Online can be utilized to do the following tasks:

• Apply for Permits Online
• View status of “Check list” items needed to complete permit process in real time
• System can automatically contact customers with inspection results
• 24 Hour Customer Portal
• Mobile Work Orders / Inspections
• Digital Plan Review
• Submit Forms and Applications to a Jurisdiction from mobile or desktop devices
• One customer account can manage permits across multiple jurisdictions
• Historical data is stored online indefinitely
• Improved quality experience through one complete system
• Free customer support available by calling (866) 957-3764 or by sending an email to: support@mygovernmentonline.org

A link to the My Government Online website can be found here and here.

For more information, you can call the Development Services Department – Building Division at (254) 542-3528.

Source: City of Copperas Cove

