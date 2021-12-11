KILLEEN, Texas- The city of Killeen made some noise Saturday afternoon to welcome in the holiday spirit. Hundreds filled the streets to watch the floats.

“So I have my daughter here with me and also my husband, my sister in law, and then her three kids as well,” says Killeen resident Erin Hollis.

While enjoying the fun and exciting show, Erin Hollis shares her favorite part of the season.

“Spending time with my family, giving gifts and the food,” says Hollis.

Santa needed some help this year to deliver presents to all the good girls and boys in Killeen.

Killeen city council members joined in on the fun. Mayor Jose Segarra was spotted waving to the crowd. And council members handed out candy to the kids.

You can’t have a Christmas parade without a marching band. Harker heights high school drill team also joined in the performance.

And a certain mean one joined in on the parade. Will he be stealing Christmas?

“I have been unsuccessful in the last couple of years, but this year, I think, is my year,” says the Grinch.

Let’s hope not!