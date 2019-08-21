City of Killeen keeps current tax rate

KILLEEN, Texas – The Killeen City Council has set the preliminary tax rate for fiscal year 2020 at 74.98 cents, which is the current rate.

The Council deliberated three alternatives in setting the tax rate. The current rate is the same rate the city has maintained since 2015.

The state of Texas requires the city to hold two public hearings because there is a proposed tax revenue increase. The Council has set those hearings for September 3 and September 10.

The next budget workshop is scheduled for August 27.

Source: City of Killeen