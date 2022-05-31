KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44)– For those looking for a summer job, the city of Killeen is hiring. They’re looking to hire 30 more lifeguards this season in order to open back to regular operation hours and be at full capacity. Killeen like many other cities in the nation, are experiencing a lifeguard shortage.

It’s summer time and people are ready to jump in the pools. But due to a staffing shortage the city of Killeen had to open at half capacity during memorial day weekend.

“The reason we did that was a limited number of staff, and we want to maintain the safety for all of our patrons,” says the City of Killeen Parks and Recreational manage Joe Dyer.

Lifeguards like Alex Lee have noticed the impact of the shortage.

“When I lifeguard at pre-COVID, you know, it was like any other smooth water park in my opinion, had about 50 guards. We were very well staffed, able to, you know, take off if we need it and have one of our fellow other lifeguards take place,” says lifeguard, Alex Lee.

And to make sure those spots are filled, “We will continue to recruit. And one of the things that we’ve done and recently is increase the amount of pay back,” says Dyer.

The city of Killeen hopes that by increasing the pay from 11 dollars to 14 an hour it will attract more people to apply.

“Before the pay raise. I was still very eager to work here. It’s just a great environment. Every lifeguard, each other, just like a family,” says Lee.

The city hopes to keep these lifeguards coming back every season.

“You get certified this year. You don’t have to certify next year because your certification is good for two years. So really, it’s just applying during a verbal interview and then waiting for the season to start,” says Dyer.

Those who are interested in applying to be a lifeguard at the city of Killeen, you can click here to apply.