City of Killeen offering temporary COVID-19 testing, vaccinations site

KILLEEN, Texas – The City of Killeen will begin offering free testing and vaccines for the COVID-19 virus starting Thursday.

Killeen Emergency Services is partnering with the Texas Division of Emergency Services and the Texas Military Department to open a dual testing and vaccine drive-thru over the next two weeks. This will be held at the Killeen Special Events Center, located at 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive, each Thursday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. through August 28.

No appointments are needed, although a phone number and/or an email is required. Participants can choose to take the COVID-19 test or receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Leaders within the City of Killeen recently kicked off a renewed campaign to help encourage more residents to get vaccinated, and to push for vaccinated individuals to remain vigilant.

There will be a series of public service announcements and fliers distributed to the community over the next several weeks. These urge residents to text their zip code to GETVAX (438829) for a list of nearby locations to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot. Each person is also sent information about free childcare and could get a ride to a vaccination location. Residents may also call the connected hotline at 1-800-232-0233 for the same information.

