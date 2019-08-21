City of Lampasas speaks on ransomware attack

LAMPASAS, Texas – The City of Lampasas was one of more than 20 places in Texas reporting a ransomware attack on August 16.

The State Operations Center (SOC) activated in response to the attacks later that morning.

City of Lampasas I.T. Director Monica Wright implemented response protocols for this type of incident.

According to a statement released by the city, there have been many State and Federal agencies who provided support and responded to the incident – including the Texas Department of Information Resources, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation-Cyber Crimes Unit, Federal Emergency Management Agency, Texas Military Department, Texas A&M University System’s Operations/Critical Incident Response Team and others.

Responders say there have been 22 entities affected by the attacks. The majority of the affected entities were smaller local governments. The State of Texas computer systems and networks were not affected.

The evidence gathered shows the attacks came from a one single threat actor. While this attack did have some impact on city operations, the city implemented its continuity of operations plan and continued to provide city services with minimal impact to citizens.

The City of Lampasas Information Technology Department was quickly able to have the city transition into recovery mode. Full recovery is priority at this time.

Based on forensic investigation, it was determined no customer payment or personal information held by the City of Lampasas was compromised in this attack.

The Texas Department of Information Resources (DRI) is leading the response to the ransomware attack across Texas.

Due to this being an on-going federal criminal investigation, the City of Lampasas is not able to provide additional information about the attack at this time.

Source: City of Lampasas