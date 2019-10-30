City of Marlin hosts Finalist Forum for police chief position

MARLIN, Texas – Dozens gathered to listen to the finalists for Marlin’s top cop selected by Cedric Davis, the city manager and acting police chief.

The city began its search for a new chief after their former chief committed suicide.

The mayor says they are looking for a leader capable of renewing the trust of their police department and giving the citizens a role in the process.

“We’re looking to get the best qualified candidate, but also the most community-oriented because we want them to be involved in our community. So we want the community to be involved in the process of hiring out next chief,” Mayor Lofton says.

Tuesday night’s objective was to put those officers’ qualities on display.

“They’re all looking at each candidate’s interaction with the community and they’re just listening to their responses,” says Cedric Davis, the acting police chief.

One resident was pleased with all three finalists, and she says Tuesday night gave her a bit more clarity going forward.

“I think they’re all very qualified individuals. They all have their pros and their cons. There is one particular individual that I care for more than the other two,” says Marlin resident Pattie Kalbach.

Kalbach was also happy to hear she and other citizens had a chance to see the finalists selected by the city.

“There was a very wide range of topics that were covered. You know how far away they lived to whether or not they would relocate, their qualifications,” Kalbach adds.

Now that the candidates have been shown off, the final stages of selection are set to begin. City leaders say they are looking to fill the chief of police position by mid-November.