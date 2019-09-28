City of Marlin’s search for police chief narrows

MARLIN, Texas – The City of Marlin is one step closer to hiring the department’s next top cop.

After losing its police chief about a month ago, the city raised the qualifications for a new chief and quickly began interviewing those who meet the new standard.

“The standards were set based on what we believe to be a new set of strenuous guidelines. No longer will we just hand the torch off to the next person, or basically saying the ‘good ol’ boy system’ where a friend of a friend gets this position,” says Cedric Davis, Marlin’s City Manager.

Davis was responsible for selecting the top five candidates to recommend to the Council. He says the bar was set so high, only a person with the background to change the department would get an interview.

“When I made that selection, I based it on years of experience, positions of leadership that they held and educational background. And of course, I looked at their complaint records,” Davis says.

Applicants’ years of experience range from 15 years up to 42 years. Experienced officers from cities like Dallas and Austin are vying for the position, as well as officers with leadership in cities like Mart and Italy.

“I’m proud of that list. That list is very diverse. We have one doctorial candidate on that list, three Master’s Degrees and one Associate’s Degree, and they all have master police certifications,” Davis says.

Soon, the two who emerge from the pack will be named publicly.

“When we get down to our final two candidates, then of course we will definitely get those names out there. Because we will be hosting a town hall meeting, meet-and-greet style with the final two, and the public will have an input,” Davis says.

The five finalists will be presented to the Council in a special meeting on Tuesday, and they will begin interviewing the finalists Friday.