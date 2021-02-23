City of Temple gives back to community with free laundromat service

TEMPLE, Texas – The City of Temple rented out Coin Laundry, allowing residents to wash their clothes free of charge for the day.

After last week’s winter storm left many without electricity and water, the City of Temple stepped in to give back.

As a way to continue the winter storm recovery efforts, the City of Temple rented out the Coin Laundry facility, located at 1601 East Adams Avenue, from 6:00 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. This act of kindness brought many people in, who expressed their appreciation.

“I am very grateful to be able to come in here and get everything done at once,” Griselda Hernandez said. “I have five kids, so I accumulated a lot of laundry that week. So this is really awesome of them to do this for us.”

The service also included detergent and dryer sheets for people to use as needed.

City of Temple Public Relations Coordinator Cody Weems says the goal was to respond to the areas of needs for the community.

“With a lot of people being without water, with broken pipes, without having access to their laundry facilities at home, we wanted to make sure folks were taken care of,” Weems said.

As people arrived, coins were placed in the machines – making them available on rotation.

The laundromat stayed busy as people washed multiple loads of clothes, and some folding them before leaving.

As the community continues to recover, the City wanted to remind them they are not alone.

“We just want to continue to let people know that we are going to get through this,” Weems said. “Hang in there, and we will get on the other side of this together.”

The City of Temple has rented a second location, WaveMAX Laundry, located at 10 Olaf Drive, from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m Wednesday.

To learn more about the communities recovery efforts, you can click here.