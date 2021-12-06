City of Temple hosts 75th annual Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting

TEMPLE, Texas- Monday night, the city of Temple kicked off their week with their 75th annual Christmas parade and tree lighting. The theme this year is “The Magic of a Traditional Christmas”.

“People throughout central Texas come to this parade, even if they’re not residents of the city of Temple. I think a lot of people consider this Christmas parade to be the kickoff of the Christmas season in the central Texas area,” says Mayor Tim Davis, with the city of Temple.

People like Alma Cardona, she says this is her and her daughters, first time coming out to see the big parade.

“I’m really excited it’s my first time, me and my daughter actually, I’m just excited to see her reaction on lighting up the tree all the parade all the cars lighting up,” says Temple resident Alma Cardona.

The city of Temple put on quiet the show this year. They lit up the Christmas tree in front of city hall. Somehow made it snow for the kids. Invited the Grinch, thankfully he didn’t get away with anything. And the streets were packed as everyone watched it unfold.

“It gives us and opportunity for the citizens to come out and enjoy the cooler weather and spend some time with the family,” says Mayor Davis.

And after the night, Alma says she’s in a festive mood.

“Definitely spending time with the family just playing loteria, eating tamales, this will be her second Christmas now she’s more aware so I’m excited,” says Cardona.

As the holidays approach the city of Temple will be hosting more family friendly events, you can click here to see what’s next.