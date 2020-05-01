City of Temple hosts virtual Police Chief Candidate Forum

TEMPLE, Texas – Out of 56 candidates in 22 states, the City of Temple narrowed its search for police chief down to three finalists.

Pedro Lopez currently serves as the Assistant Chief of Police in Houston, the nation’s fourth largest city.

James Lowery serves as the Deputy Chief of the Central Investigations Division for the Arlington Police Department.

Shawn Reynolds serves as the Deputy Chief of Police-Operations for the Otlathe, Kansas Police Department.

All three have more than 25 years of experience in law enforcement.

The original forum before the outbreak of COVID-19 was going to enable Temple citizens to meet the finalists in person and learn more about them. But the virtual forum was more question-and-answer, where citizens submitted their questions to city officials beforehand.

Several topics surfaced, including the candidates’ plans to recruit more police officers to build the Temple PD force.

“Police agencies need to be representative of the communities that they live in as best that can be done, and there’s a lot of unique talent in this area. With Temple College being here, with the young population, with it being one of the top 100 places for folks to live for young families, there’s a lot of great opportunity for us to recruit right here as well as the combination with Fort Hood,” said Shawn Reynolds.

They also discussed the rise in juvenile crime and solutions that reduce the number of offenses city-wide.

“Juvenile delinquency is not a law enforcement issue. It’s a community issue. And we need to partner with the schools, the parents, with the private sector in order to create programs to engage our youth. We need to create opportunity for our kids’ after-school program. We need to expand that,” Pedro Lopez said.

Another topic addressed was how they could engage youth in a productive manner that helps them not only stay out of trouble, but build strong relationships throughout the community.

“We’re better off using resources in our efforts to come up with programs to interact and get them back on track before they even get into the justice system. I think it’s important that we invest that time and effort to build those relationships and ensure there’s resources available for our juveniles and our youth,” said James Lowery.