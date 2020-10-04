City of Waco asks for public input in new Police Chief search

WACO, Texas – The City of Waco is asking for the community’s input when it comes to finding a new Police Chief with a survey.

In a Facebook Post, the Waco Police Department says they want define the desired characteristics in a new Waco Police Chief.

A nationwide search is scheduled to begin after input from many community leaders and citizens (list available online) is considered.

The department saying “We would like to hear from YOU, our community, about the characteristics you value most in a police chief by taking a survey available online.”

The Survey below is available through October 5th.

SURVEY: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/99SGDXT

MORE ABOUT THE SEARCH: https://www.waco-texas.com/Police/police-chief-search.asp