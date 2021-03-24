City of Waco discusses plans as vaccines become eligible for all adults

WACO, Texas – All Texas adults will be eligible for the vaccine starting Monday, March 29th.

McLennan County Judge Scott Felton said during the Waco virtual press conference Wednesday that this change will be a good one.

“We think that we will see an overall growth in the amount of people vaccinated in this area,” Felton said.

As Texas expands the age bracket for vaccines, the City of Waco plans to vaccinate as many residents as possible.

Judge Felton says the previous wait list started to decrease – now with this new change it will increase, but they will move through it quickly.

“The wait list, and wait time to be on the wait list, is getting shorter and shorter all along,” Felton said.

LaShonda Malrey-Horne is the new Director of Waco-McLennan County Public Health Services, who says they will be working diligently to give everyone the opportunity to be vaccinated.

The county will now move from an epidemiologist response to more of an immunization-focused response.

“If you know of a location where you think we need to do vaccines, please reach out to the Health District,” Malrey-Horne said. “So we can make sure to get vaccines out to those areas that really need it.”

The panel emphasized the decline in COVID-19 cases, deaths, and hospitalizations, saying: “We are making progress.”

The amount of people who have received the vaccine since the rollout has increased.

“In McLennan County, 48,038 have received at least one dose,” Felton said. “And 26,820 have been fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine.”

The Texas Health and Human Services says more than 6 million have received at least one dose of the vaccine. With adults now eligible, they expect this number to skyrocket.

“We are doing a great job getting vaccines in the arms of our citizens,” Felton said.

As the community continues to get vaccinated, things will slowly return to normal.

Mayor Dillon Meek announced the city will begin to phase into a reopening process for city facilities and venues this week.

“Outdoor events on city property will be allowed with restrictions and safety precautions,” Meek said. “Conventions and meetings can be held at 75 percent occupancy with restrictions.”

Judge Felton says this is the prefect time to make getting the vaccinated a priority.

“Summer time is coming up. Now is a real strategic time to consider being vaccinated,” Felton said.

To register for the vaccine, you can click here.