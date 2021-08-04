City of Waco Encouraging COVID-19 Vaccinations

WACO, Texas – With the Delta variant spreading across the globe, the City of Waco is spreading the word on how to stay healthy.

Waco Mayor Dillon Meek had multiple members of the community join the conference and share their stories about how they almost lost their lives without the vaccine.

“I did not receive the vaccine because I was I was cavalier, and others around, I didn’t need to touch me,” COVID-19 survivor Rev. Daniel Reeves said. “But the truth is, that you can touch me. You can touch anyone. “

Dr. Brad Holland was one of the doctors stating that the vaccine is safe.

“No health and safety concerns were cut in developing this vaccine,” Dr. Holland said. “The process of testing was rigorous and transparent.”

The director of the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District shared numbers the county is seeing. She said in the last 14 days, there has been a 233 percent increase in the daily average of COVID-19 cases, a 280 percent increase in hospitalizations, and July deaths are 25 percent higher than in June. There are 104 people in the hospital with COVID-19 right now.